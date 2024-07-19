Women's Asia Cup 2024: Pakistan wins the toss, opts to bat against India

DABULLA: Pakistan won the toss, decided to bat first against India in match 2 of the Women's Asia Cup at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Friday.

The pitch for the game was used in the previous game beween Nepal and UAE, where Nepal won by 6 wickets.

Harmanpreet Kaur's team is going to beat into this iteration of the Asia Cup, having won the competition three out of four times in the T20 version and each of the four times in 50-overs format.

Team India is coming into this tournament with a record breaking 17 wins out of the 20 games in the Asia Cup. And they also played a home series against South Africa in Chepauk earlier this month where they levelled the series 1-1 with the second T20 match getting washed out.