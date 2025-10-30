Wolvaardt, Kapp steer SA to maiden Women’s ODI WC final

GUWAHATI: Skipper Laura Wolvaardt led from the front with a blistering 169 as South Africa scripted a 125-run win over England to enter their Women’s ODI World Cup final here on Wednesday.

Wolvaardt smashed 169 off just 143 balls to take South Africa to 319 for seven.

Besides Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits made 45 off 65 balls, while Marizanne Kapp hit 42 off 33 deliveries.

For England, left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone picked up four wickets, giving away 44 runs.

In pursuit of the imposing total, England lost wickets in heaps at the start.

Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt (64 off 76) and Alice Capey (50 off 71) shared 107 runs for the fourth wicket to take the match deeper, but it fell short for England eventually.

For South Africa, Marizanne Kapp returned with best figures of 5 for 20. Earlier, put in to bat, South Africa set the platform for a 300 plus total with a 116-run stand between Wolvaardt and Brits. However, Ecclestone stuck twice in the 22rd over to put the brakes on South Africa scoring rate.

A 72-run stand between Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp followed before Ecclestone broke a threatening partnership once gain. At 202 for six, South Africa seemed to be heading for a below par total but Wolvaardt took her sublime game to the next level to fire her team past the 300-run mark.

The first half of her innings was a lot about her regal drives through the off-side before she targeted the midwicket boundary against the England pacers and spinners to ensure South Africa regained the momentum. Her innings comprised 20 fours and four maximums.

Wolvaardt, who has 184 as her highest ODI score, took left-arm spinner Linsey Smith to the cleaners in the 47th over yielding 20 runs. Batting with a widish stance, Wolvaardt was quick to dispatch balls on the leg-side. She brought up her 150 with a six over mid-wicket and also completed 5000 ODI during the course of her marathon knock.

Brief scores: South Africa 319/7 in 50 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 169; Sophie Ecclestone 4/44) bt England 194 in 42.3 overs (Nat Sciver-Brunt 64, Alice Capsey 50; Marizanne Kapp 5/20)