With the showpiece event beginning in October, teams eye Asian dominance

COLOMBO: Three possible high-octane India versus Pakistan games for the starved fans on both sides of the border along with a final chance for five nations to put their respective houses in order before the World Cup adds context to Asia Cup, starting in Multan on Wednesday.

It is a tournament that has often struggled to find relevance in the midst of mushrooming bilateral contests over the last decade along with waning popularity of ODI cricket but the 2023 edition, beginning on Wednesday, has occupied a large slice of the mind space of team think tanks.

It is the final stop for five of the six teams barring Nepal, to find answers for some nagging questions ahead of the global event, starting October 5.

Of course, there are some bilateral and practice matches ahead of the game’s big show.

But the Asia Cup, to be played in Sri Lanka and Pakistan, will give the teams the atmosphere of a multi-nation tournament, closely mirroring that of the World Cup.

India will enter the Asia Cup as seven-time champion, most by any team, but adding an eighth title might just not feature on top of its bucket list.

A title win will certainly be welcomed, but the brain bank consisting of head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma will be eager to see a few pieces fall in place ahead of the World Cup. KL Rahul, who has been added conditionally to the India squad, will miss the first two games as per head coach Dravid and time is running out for the Bengaluru keeper-batter to get match-fit for the competition.

While Rahul has shown progress in batting levels post his recuperation from a surgery, his readiness to keep wickets is still under scrutiny as he has sustained a niggle while squatting.

However, Shreyas Iyer is expected to take to the field when India faces Pakistan on September 2 at Pallekele.

Shreyas had gone through extensive drills at nets and match simulation process at the NCA ahead of his selection to the Asia Cup squad.

But the management will be anxious to know how the right-handed batter responds to the rigorousness of a real match situation.

There will be similar levels of anxiety about Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna.

The pacers made their return to the India side during the three-match T20I series against Ireland earlier this month after a lengthy injury layoff. But the demands of ODI cricket is different from T20Is as they will have to bowl 10 overs, besides fielding for 50 overs. The Indian management will be keen to observe how the pace duo responds to the increased workload in the energy-sapping humid conditions in Sri Lanka.

India remains the main cast of the Asia Cup but Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will also vie to be within our attention bandwidth. Among the turbulence that other teams find themselves in, Pakistan, surprisingly, offers the picture of a settled unit.

The Green Brigade will be eager to land a title here as that will add an extra dollop of confidence to its World Cup campaign.

So, over the next three weeks we will see rivalries getting renewed and the emergence of some new heroes. But all that is behind the looming shadow of the World Cup.