Williamson sustains quadriceps strain while fielding, won't field against India in CT final

DUBAI: New Zealand's batting mainstay Kane Williamson will not field in the second innings of the Champions Trophy final against India after picking up a quadriceps strain while batting, the NZC said on Sunday.

Mark Chapman has taken his place in the field.

Williamson made 11 after New Zealand opted to bat and was out, offering a return catch to left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

It is still not known what will be the extent of Williamson's lay-off after the quadriceps injury.