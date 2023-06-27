Williamson not giving up on WC dream just yet

AUCKLAND: Kane Williamson has not given up on playing a part in New Zealand’s 2023 ODI World Cup campaign as he takes his recovery from a right knee injury on a “week-to-week” basis.



Williamson, who ruptured his ACL while fielding for Gujarat Titans against Chennai Super Kings in the opening game of this year’s IPL on March 31 and underwent surgery in early April, said ensuring the knee mended properly was his overriding priority.



“Very much just trying to keep it week-to-week at the moment,” Williamson said on Monday. “I haven’t had such a long-term injury before but talking to other people that have, the journey is a bit of a long one so if you look too far ahead, it probably can become a little bit daunting.



“Whereas, one week at a time, ticking off those small markers, those little wins that are nice to experience. But also knowing that the journey won’t be completely smooth and you have a few setbacks along the way that you have to navigate.”



Williamson was a vital cog in New Zealand’s batting unit as the side made it to the final of both the 2015 and 2019 editions of the ODI World Cup. It was, however, unable to get over the line both times - losing to Australia in 2015 and England in 2019 in a dramatic Super Over.



Williamson, 32, who has scored 6554 runs in ODIs at 47.83, said any training he was doing was “elementary” at the moment and he looked forward to getting back in the nets.



“Probably more for sanity and changing things up... just nice to mix up all the gym work and the physio work and rehab specific stuff to spend a bit of time with some of the other guys that are training,” he said. “I’m keen to get back in the nets, for sure.”



The World Cup will be played in India in October and November.

