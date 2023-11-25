Will take time to get over World Cup final defeat; PM Modi’s motivation was very big, says Suryakumar Yadav

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Suryakumar Yadav, the stand-in captain for India’s ongoing T20I series against Australia, admitted that it will take time for the players to get over the six-wicket defeat suffered in the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup final to Australia, and hailed the motivation coming from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India were the pre-tournament favourites and won ten straight matches in the competition while playing in front of a passionate home crowd and in familiar conditions. But their invincible run came to an end when they lost to Australia by six wickets in Sunday’s final at Ahmedabad.

"As you all know, it's been 4-5 days since the end of the World Cup. Everyone are disappointed, including us. But the support that we received from our fans in India and abroad was amazing to witness, and I would like to say that at the end of the day, this is a sport and it teaches us a lot, like how to go ahead and move on in life,” said Suryakumar in a video posted by the BCCI.

Following India’s defeat in the final, PM Modi visited the dressing room and met all the players as well as support staff members. “I just want to say that please maintain the support you have given us all the time. As you all saw after the final ended, our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji also met us in the dressing room and motivated us”

“He said, 'it is a sport, and this happens – the ups and downs. You have to take all these things in your stride'. Yes, it will take time to get over and come out of this. But his motivational words and coming to meet all of us for five-six minutes was very big; a leader of the country coming in to the dressing room and motivating the team was huge for all of us,” added Suryakumar.

With the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup set to be played in West Indies & USA from June 4-30, Suryakumar promised the Indian team will put their best foot forward for clinching the trophy.

“We listened to PM Modi’s words carefully and he also spent time with us. But we will try to play very well in future tournaments. We again have an ICC tournament to come in the next year and we will play in future events with the intensity shown in this World Cup and hopefully, we will win it."