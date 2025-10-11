WI reach 26-1 at tea after India declare innings at 518/5

NEW DELHI: West Indies reached 26 for one at tea after

India declared their first innings at 518 for five on day two of the second Test here on Saturday.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul (13) and Alick Athanaze (2) were at the crease at the break.

India's innings was headlined by centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal (175 off 258 ) and skipper Shubman Gill (129 not out off 196), while Sai Sudharsan (87) scored a fifty.

For West Indies, left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican (3/98) was the pick of the bowlers.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 518 for 5 in 134.2 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 175, Shubman Gill 129 not out, Sai Sudharsan 87; Jomel Warrican 3/98).

West Indies 1st innings: 26 for 1 in 11 overs (Tagenarine Chanderpaul 13; Ravindra Jadeja 1/5).

