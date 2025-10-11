Begin typing your search...

    PTI|11 Oct 2025 2:50 PM IST
    WI reach 26-1 at tea after India declare innings at 518/5
     West Indies' John Campbell plays a shot on day two of the second and final Test cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

    NEW DELHI: West Indies reached 26 for one at tea after

    India declared their first innings at 518 for five on day two of the second Test here on Saturday.

    Tagenarine Chanderpaul (13) and Alick Athanaze (2) were at the crease at the break.

    India's innings was headlined by centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal (175 off 258 ) and skipper Shubman Gill (129 not out off 196), while Sai Sudharsan (87) scored a fifty.

    For West Indies, left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican (3/98) was the pick of the bowlers.

    Brief Scores:

    India 1st innings: 518 for 5 in 134.2 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 175, Shubman Gill 129 not out, Sai Sudharsan 87; Jomel Warrican 3/98).

    West Indies 1st innings: 26 for 1 in 11 overs (Tagenarine Chanderpaul 13; Ravindra Jadeja 1/5).

    Ravindra Jadejatest inningsStumpsIndia vs WestIndies
    PTI

