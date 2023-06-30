WI announces 18-member squad for preparatory camp ahead Test series

ST JOHNS: Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Friday named the 18-member squad for the preparation camp ahead of the start of the two-match Test Series against India in the Caribbean.

Batter Kraigg Brathwaite will continue to lead the side. The camp will start on Friday at CCG in Antigua with the team travelling to Dominica on July 9.

"CWI Men's Selection Panel today named the 18-member squad for the preparation camp ahead of the start of the two-match Test series against India in the Caribbean," Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced on their Twitter handle.

India and West Indies will kick off the series with a two-match Test series, the opening game will be played from July 12 to 16 at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium, Dominica while the second Test is scheduled from July 20 in Trinidad's Queen's Park Oval.

A total of eight matches will be played in the series over a month. After the Test series, there will be a two-day gap and the third day, India will square off with West Indies in a three-match ODI series. The ODI series will be important as it would help the Indian think tank assess where they stand in white-ball cricket ahead of the ODI World Cup, which will be held in India later this year.

The first ODI will be played on July 27 at the Kensington Oval, Barbados while the second will be played at the same venue on July 29. The third and final game of the series will be played on August 1 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad.

After the ODI series, the two teams will lock horns for a five-match T20I series. The first match of that series will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad, on August 3.

The second T20I will be played at the Guyana National Stadium, Guyana on August 6 while the will be hosted at the same stadium on August 8.

Squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Alick Athanaze, Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Kavem Hodge, Akeem Jordan, Jair McAllister, Kirk McKenzie, Marquino Mindley, Anderson Phillip, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican.



