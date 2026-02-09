Whistle 'ban' at Chepauk sparks debate during T20 World Cup match

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) has clarified that it had no role in banning the carrying of whistles into the Chepauk cricket stadium, stating that the restriction was communicated to it by the police.
The issue came to light during the T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and New Zealand held in Chennai on Sunday, where spectators were reportedly not allowed to take whistles inside the venue, sparking discussion among fans, according to a Maalaimalar report.
The 2026 T20 World Cup is being jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka, with 20 teams participating in the tournament. The Afghanistan vs New Zealand match was played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk.
While items such as alcohol, cigarettes, water bottles, drones and laptops are routinely prohibited inside the stadium, the additional restriction on whistles surprised many attendees.
Responding to the controversy, the TNCA said the decision was not taken by it, the BCCI or the ICC, and that it had only been informed by the police about the whistle ban.