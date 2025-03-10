When you leave, you want to leave the team in better place: Virat Kohli

DUBAI: The peerless Virat Kohli on Sunday said his job is not just to win ICC trophies but also ensure that Indian cricket is at a better place when he walks into the sunset, as the team won a third Champions Trophy title with a four-wicket victory over New Zealand here.

India completed a chase of 252 with six balls to spare.

"When you leave, you want to leave the team in a better place, I feel we've a squad that's ready to take on the world for the next eight years," an ecstatic Kohli said after the end of the final.

While Kohli was out for 1 in the final, his match-winning hundred against Pakistan and a composed half-century against Australia in the semi-final went a long way in India's title triumph.

"It's been amazing, we wanted to bounce back after a tough Australian tour, and wanted to win a big tournament, so to win the Champions Trophy is amazing," Kohli told broadcasters 'JioHotstar' with Shubman Gill by his side.

He then explained that as one of the senior-most players in the team, he also has to focus on grooming the Gen-Next.

"So much talent in the dressing room, they're trying to take their game further and we're just happy to be of help (role of the seniors), sharing our experience and that's what makes this Indian team so strong."

He loved that the final went the distance.

"These are the things you want to play (for titles), playing under pressure and putting your hand up."

He was happy that the title win was a fantastic team effort.

"The whole team, everyone has put their hands up sometimes or other (during the course of the tournament), everyone has put up impactful performances, we've been part of an amazing team, the amount of work we've done in the practice sessions, it feels great (to win).

"Shubman has been outstanding, Shreyas has played some top knocks, KL has finished games and Hardik has been superb with the bat."

Graceful in triumph, Kohli didn't forget to praise the New Zealand side for the fight that they have put up.

"We've always been in awe with what they can do, the limited number of players in the talent pool, but they just execute plans so well, they keep playing the kind of cricket that keeps them very much in the game.

"They're always been attacking and supportive of the bowlers, Credit to them, easily the best fielding unit, sad to see a very good friend of mine to be on the losing side (on Kane Wiliamson).

"But they're always so good and they keep doing the basics well. That's what makes them such a competitive unit," Kohli concluded.