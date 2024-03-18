"When you can beat Liverpool, you can beat any opponent": Manchester United coach Erik Ten Hag

MANCHESTER: Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag feels that the Red Devils victory over Liverpool in the FA Cup could be the moment when the team gets the much-needed belief to do "amazing things."

Manchester United and Liverpool played out a game for ages following their 4-3 victory in the FA Cup quarter-final clash at Old Trafford. The hosts put on a performance of the season in a game that was nothing short of a rollercoaster ride.

United went a goal up but found themselves trailing at the end of the first half. They levelled the game on the cusp of full-time to force the match into extra time. Harvy Elliot sent Liverpool back in front but United struck twice to win the game 4-2.

Ten Hag was ecstatic after the match and felt that the momentum could be the turning point for them and said as quoted from the club's official website, "Every team needs such moments into a season and we never had that moment. This could be that moment where the team can really get the belief and the energy so that they can do amazing things. And I think when you can beat Liverpool in the way we did and you can beat any opponent. So it's up to us to prove that point. And I said also on Friday, and today we did."

United kicked off the game on a strong foot, dominating Liverpool in all facets of the game before Liverpool's World Cup-winning midfielder Alexis Mac Allister equalised in the 44th minute of the game.

The Dutch manager expressed his delight with what was on the showcase and stated that it was the best performance that he had seen from his team in the entire season.

"Yes, I thought [the] first 35 minutes was the best I have seen from my team this season. We played so well, in and out of possession. And then the last 10 minutes. And also after half-time, we dropped off a level, and you see Liverpool is a very good team. And then they took over, but then, finally, we changed our style, the system especially, and from that moment on we took the initiative, and we believed in it, and we created chances, and we scored goals," Ten Hag added.

Coming to the match, Scott McTominay broke the deadlock and handed Manchester United a one-goal lead. Liverpool fought back and scored back-to-back goals to give Liverpool in front with a 2-1 scoreline.

Antony forced the game to extra time by finding the back of the net in the 87th minute. In the next thirty minutes, Elliot restored Liverpool's lead but Rashford and Amad Diallo sent Manchester United into the semi-finals.