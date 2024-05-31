When I was told I would be flagbearer at Paris Olympics, it was hard to believe: Sharath Kamal

NEW DELHI: Veteran table tennis player A Sharath Kamal on Friday said he was "pretty surprised" at being named India's flagbearer at the Paris Olympics ahead of people like Tokyo Games gold-winner Neeraj Chopra and described the honour as a recognition of his years of toil.

The decision by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to appoint him as the flagbearer for the Paris Games had sparked a controversy, with the Tamil Nadu Athletics Association (TNAA) voicing dissatisfaction in rather strong words.

"Yes, I was pretty much surprised at first. When I was the the flagbearer at Commonwealth Games, there was immense joy and so much of pride," the 41-year-old Kamal said during an online media interaction.

"When it was announced first, it was a bit hard to believe because there are people like Neeraj Chopra who have won medals at the Olympics or who are expected to win... Beyond all of them, they thought about me," he added.

Kamal, who will be appearing in his fifth Olympics, called it a recognition of his hard work over the years.

"I do understand the thing behind that because of the timing of events for athletes. For me personally, getting there as a five-time Olympian, it really recognises the toil I have done over the years not just for myself but also for the table tennis fraternity."

Reigning Olympic and world champion javelin thrower Chopra scripted history at the Tokyo Games three years ago by becoming the first Indian to win a track and field medal at the mega event.

Kamal holds a record 10 national titles and has secured 13 medals at the Commonwealth Games, including seven gold.

It will be the first time at the Olympics that India will have representation in table tennis team events in both men and women's section, and Kamal reckoned it has raised hopes of achieving the country's best result at the Games in the sport.

"This is first time we qualified for team events both men and women, and it's the right kind of boost for us. There is also the doubles rubber in team in which Indian is very strong. Hopefully, in the team events... we are keeping our fingers crossed," Kamal said.

The 41-year-old added, "Doubles is the most important rubber because you start with that, and once you get a head start there, you can turn it around, so it's very very important.

"I am good in doubles. At the same time we are looking at multiple options. We have a training camp in July in Germany where we will be playing in Olympic conditions."

Massimo Costantini has returned for a third stint as the India head coach and it augurs well for the national teams, which did not have a permanent coach for five years.

But has it come a little too late?

"We are pretty much focussed on team and doubles, because, individually all of us have got used to prepare without a coach for a while.. We have to be able to figure our way out."

While he has won medals at almost every big tournaments, Sharath has returned empty-handed from his four previous Olympic outings, something that keeps him going even at this stage of his career. His first appearance at Olympics was in Athens 2004.

"The closet is empty when it comes to an Olympic medal, that motivates me, that drives me.

"In 2004, I didn't really know the magnitude of Olympics. I started my journey there. Then we were able to establish ourselves as stronger players in CWG and Asian Games.

"I am able to keep myself physically fit, which also helps me in keep myself mentally fit.. My team keeps pushing me, they have been constantly working with me.

"My younger brother (Rajat Kamal) took care of me after my father (Srinivasa Rao) gave up after seeing that I am not retiring from the sport."

The one big advantage this time is that he has got plenty of time to prepare for the Games, unlike in the past editions.

"This is the first time I had so much time to focus. Earlier, your primary goal is to qualify for the Olympics, let alone aim to win a medal. This is the first time I am getting five months to prepare. I took down everything on paper, and I went through lot of documents.

"I got nearly took six weeks in the beginning .. first to shed some weight and physical fitness was taken care of along with my nutrition.

"Now I am here in Germany, and primary focus again is a lot on skills. I am playing with different players, Europeans. There will be a lot of team training in the next weeks, we will be working a lot on team building. I hope I am at my best at Paris Olympics."

His preparation in the lead-up to Paris Olympics started in April. Six weeks of training was followed by four weeks of preparation in Europe. There will be two weeks of national training camp in India before he leaves for two weeks of tournaments in Africa and Asia.

In the final stretch, he will spend another two weeks in Europe.

"We are getting stronger. Lot of good stuffs are happening in different sports. Slowly, we are getting there, putting India on the global sporting map," he said.

"I hope I can fulfil my dream of winning at Olympics and that of the table tennis fraternity. Of course, it's going to be very, very tough.

"There is a very decent bench strength we have now. I am pretty sure, in the years to come, India will have build a strong table tennis team to push ourselves at the international level.. to be top six or top eight in the world."