When Chhetri sounded out Kohli before retirement announcement

BENGALURU: As Sunil Chhetri sat contemplating how he would break his retirement plans to the world, he knew there was one man who would understand what exactly he was going through and Virat Kohli did not disappoint the iconic Indian football captain.

The 39-year-old Chhetri, the most capped India footballer with 150 matches to his credit and the country’s top-scorer with 94 goals, will hang his boots after the World Cup qualifying match against Kuwait on June 6 in Kolkata.

Chhetri’s announcement came on Thursday, driven by, what he described as, rather inexplicable instincts. And he chose Kohli as one of his confidantes before going public with his decision.

“I did talk to Virat Kohli before my retirement decision, he is very close to me. I discussed with him because we both understand that we would know this thing exactly the way it is,” Chhetri said in an online media interaction from Bhubaneswar where he is currently part of a national camp for the World Cup qualifiers.

“The ups and downs of sports, this part of retirement, we do understand that the other person would understand,” he added, trying to describe in words the deep bond they have shared over the years. Earlier on Friday, Kohli had acknowledged the communication from Chhetri and stated that his fellow Delhiite was at peace with the decision. “He (Chhetri) is a really great player. He actually messaged me as well informing that he’s going to do that. But I would actually say I felt like he is at peace with the decision,” Kohli said in a short video interview on his IPL side Royal Challengers Benagluru’s ‘X’ page. “I have become very close with him over the years and I wish the best. He is a lovely, lovely guy.” Chhetri and Kohli have often spoken about each other fondly with the former stating that they share jokes and also some deep and meaningful chats whenever they catch up.

“...it just hits the right note,” Chhetri had stated in an earlier interaction. Kohli was among the first to offer support to Chhetri when he made an emotional plea to fans to show up for the national footballers during the 2018 Hero Cup in Mumbai.

Kohli later described Chhetri as “a man I can call a true friend.”

“Very grateful for the friendship we have skip,” he had stated on Chhetri’s birthday in 2022.

Meanwhile, Chhetri said he has given his best for the team and it’s the right time to walk away.

“It is of prime importance to me that I bring value to the team. Sometimes it might happen because of what we have become, that I am still tied by the team and that is something which I never wanted. When you grow older, a lot of priorities change.

“When you are in prime, you add more value when you are not in much of form you have less value but it keeps going. But now I came to a stage where I really wanted to leave the national team and I know I am leaving in a very nice stage because there are so many players who are going to do well.”