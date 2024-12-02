'What a load of nonsense': Vaughan slams Lehmann's criticism of Joe Root

NEW DELHI: Former England captain Michael Vaughan has dismissed Darren Lehmann’s recent criticism of Joe Root, following the ex-Australia coach’s claim that Root isn’t an all-time great due to his failure to score a century in Australia across three Ashes series.

Speaking on ABC during the first Test between Australia and India, Lehmann questioned whether Root was an all-time great given he’s yet to score a century down under across three Ashes series. He also ranked Steve Smith, Kane Williamson, and Virat Kohli higher, noting their success in challenging conditions worldwide.

"Nope, he is a rung below for that reason. They’ve made runs all over the world in difficult conditions against different oppositions, and that's the only thing stopping Joe Root. I think he's a great player, but is he an all-time great? I don't have him in that realm. I think you've got to make hundreds all around the world," Lehmann had said.

Speaking on SEN Mornings, Vaughan called Lehmann’s comments “nonsense,” highlighting Root’s impressive career stats, including 12,777 Test runs and 35 centuries. He believes Root, who has yet to score a century in 27 innings in Australia, will finally break his Ashes duck next year.

“What a load of nonsense. We're talking about a player that could quite easily - if he stays fit and that back stays strong – surpass Sachin Tendulkar in a few years (for overall Test runs). Just because he's not got a hundred here in Australia, this isn’t the be-all and end-all," Vaughan said

“You'd like to come here, and score runs. But he'll come next year in the way that he's playing in this England side now at four - playing the Joe Root way rather than the Bazball way - I’ve got a sneaky feeling that might come back to haunt Darren next year," he added.

He suggested that Root's current form and the England team’s approach could lead to success on Australian soil, despite the challenges of playing with the Kookaburra ball.

“He might get a couple of hundreds next year and the way that England are playing, particularly against this Kookaburra ball, I think it's going to be a great contest," said Vaughan.