We've had succession plans for MS for about 10 years: Stephen Fleming

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming on Tuesday reacted to succession plans for MS Dhoni as the captain of 5-time IPL champions, saying that they had succession plans for former India skipper for about 10 years. So far in the IPL 2024 auction, CSK has bought Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, and Shardul Thakur.

Speaking to the media at the Coca-Cola Arena, Fleming opened up on plans to replace Dhoni as the skipper of CSK and said as long the passion is there for the team and franchise, they will continue to roll on. "We've had succession plans for MS for about 10 years. It is going to be a talking point, but he is as engaged and as enthusiastic as I have seen him for a while. While that passion is there for the team and franchise, we'll roll on," Fleming told the media. Just before their first game in the IPL in 2022, Chennai made an attempt to replace MS Dhoni by selecting Ravindra Jadeja as captain.

The five-time champions faltered in spite of this change, finishing last in the standings after winning just one in their opening seven games. Dhoni eventually had to assume the captaincy once more. But in 2023, the legend guided Chennai to glory, when they defeated the Gujarat Titans in a rain-affected final played in Ahmedabad to win the championship. Fleming also discussed Daryl Mitchell, a World Cup player that CSK had recently signed, as a possible Ben Stokes replacement.

Fleming saw potential in Mitchell and felt he was a perfect fit for the playing environment at Chepauk, even if Mitchell played down the resemblance.

"He played just one game, so not massive shoes. Daryl is a different type of player, but his performances over the last 18-24 months have warranted this type of price. He is an unfashionable player and often goes under the radar. With his ability to play spin, he is competitive and he is also a handy bowler. In Chepauk we can slide him into a role. Just like his performances, he fits in nicely and is a good buy for us," Fleming added.