West Indies Masters beat South Africa Masters by 29 runs to enter IML semis

RAIPUR: West Indies Masters rode on an all-round brilliance of centurion Lendl Simmons, and Ravi Rampaul's five-wicket haul to beat South Africa Masters by 29 runs and enter the semifinals of the International Masters League (IML) here.

Put in to bat by South Africa Masters on Tuesday night, the Caribbeans rode on Simmons' 108, skipper Lara's 29 off 34 balls and Chadwick Walton's 38 not out to put up 200 for 5.

After a shaky start that saw Dwayne Smith (5) and William Perkins (5) depart early off Garnett Kruger, Simmons and Lara took the centre stage and forced a spectacular recovery with a 125-run partnership for the third wicket.

Simmons blazed to a 31-ball fifty, setting the tone with fearless hitting, while Lara elegantly painted his masterpiece. Lara, content on playing second fiddle early on, then launched Alviro Petersen for a towering six and a crisp boundary in consecutive deliveries.

Simmons continued to dazzle, racing to his century in just 54 balls, dispatching Thandi Tshabalala to all parts with a six and a four before calmly taking a single to bring up a well-deserved hundred.

But just as the duo threatened to take the game away from the grasp of South Africa Masters, Ntini infused life back into the contest by ending Simmons' 59-ball knock, laced with 13 fours and five massive sixes.

Ryan McLaren then picked up the prized scalp of Lara after the southpaw steered West Indies Masters' recovery.

Despite the setbacks, Walton was in his elements, providing the much-needed impetus to the innings with six gigantic sixes to help West Indies Masters reach the 200-run mark.

South Africa Masters' chase began in explosive fashion, with wicketkeeper Richard Levi's breezy 44 setting the tone.

However, the early momentum was short-lived as the loss of three quick wickets derailed their progress, putting the Proteas on the back-foot.

Jacques Kallis and Jacques Rudolph then steadied the innings with a crucial 78-run stand, reigniting South Africa's hopes.

With both batters matching each other shot for shot, the game seemed to be slipping away from West Indies Masters. But just when the Proteas looked in control, Simmons produced a game-changing moment, breaking the partnership by dismissing Rudolph for a well-compiled 39 off 34 balls, studded with four boundaries.

Sensing an opportunity, Rampaul returned for a second spell, and what followed was nothing short of dramatic.

In the space of just five deliveries, Rampaul ripped through South Africa Masters' middle order, claiming the wickets of Kallis (45), Farhaan Behardien, and Dane Vilas, adding to his earlier scalp of Hashim Amla (3). He came back to complete the five-wicket haul in his final over, with the scalp of Ryan McLaren as the Proteas eventually ended on 171 for 8.

Brief Scores: West Indies Masters 200/5 (Lendl Simmons 108, Chadwick Walton 38 not out, Brian Lara 29; Garnett Kruger 2/14, Makhaya Ntini 2/34) beat South Africa Masters 171/8 (Jacques Kallis 45, Richard Levi 44, Jacques Rudolph 39; Ravi Rampaul 5/26) by 29 runs.