West Indies beat England by 30 runs

Spinners Gudakesh Motie and Roston Chase took three and two wickets respectively as West Indies bowled England out for 166 in 19 overs, after setting a target of 197.

Sam Curran top-scored for England with 43 not out while Jacob Bethell and Phil Salt chipped in with 33 and 30 respectively.

Earlier, Sherfane Rutherford struck a scintillating 76 not out to help West Indies post 196 for 6.

Rutherford faced 42 balls from which he struck two boundaries and seven sixes, while Roston Chase and Jason Holder chipped in with 34 and 33 respectively, after West Indies were sent in to bat.