We'll fight together: Manchester United defender Martinez after sustaining knee injury

NEW DELHI: Manchester United midfielder Lisandro Martinez shared a heartwarming message after being ruled out for eight weeks due to injury. During Manchester United's 3-0 win over West Ham United in the Premier League on last Sunday, Martinez sustained a knee injury which forced him to leave in the second half of the game.

The Argentinian defender took to X, and while reacting to his injury he wrote, "I want to give a heartfelt thanks for the great support I've received and to reassure you that I'll soon be back out there, and we'll fight together. Always united."

After the West Ham win, Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag opened up about the recent setback of Martinez. "He's very sad, very disappointed. We are all, we feel really with him. First of all, it's a personal disaster when it's really bad. But let's wait, [and see] what it is. But also for the team, it's really bad because he definitely brings us a lot," Ten Hag said in a press conference as quoted from the club's official website.

Earlier this season, Martinez was sidelined for four months in September after sustaining a foot injury. He marked his return to on-field action on January 14 but after his latest setback, he is set to miss out on more time on the field. In the ongoing season, the 26-year-old defender has only made 10 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils.

Manchester United could feel the lack of his presence in the defensive line during their upcoming Premier League away clash against Aston Villa on Sunday.