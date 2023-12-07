"We were not up to the mark": Harmanpreet Kaur after 38-run loss to England

MUMBAI: After India Women's disappointing 38-run loss against England in the first T20I match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, 'Women in Blue' skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said they were not up to the mark in the game.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Kaur said that these games will help the players learn from their mistakes.

She praised the English side and said that they have a good batting lineup. The skipper added that they will come back stronger in the rest of the two matches of the series.

"They will learn quickly and we need these kind (of) games so that we can learn from our mistakes before the T20 World Cup. We know they have good batters and we had a few changes in our bowling department and we will come back stronger. We were not up to the mark and we need to discuss positives and come up with a positive attitude in the next game. After losing a couple of wickets, we had control over the game but the last 10 overs didn't quite go to plan," Danielle Wyatt (75 runs from 47 balls) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (77 runs from 53 balls) powered England to 197/6 in the first inning.

Renuka Singh bagged a three-wicket haul and led the Indian bowling attack. Shreyanka Patil scalped two wickets. Shafali Verma (52 runs from 42 balls) was the only stand-out batter for the 'Women in Blue'.

Richa Ghosh (21 runs from 16 balls) tried to make a partnership in the middle order but fell short. Sophie Ecclestone led the away side's bowling attack after she bagged three wickets. Sciver-Brunt, Kemp, and Glenn picked up one wicket each.