We trained plenty for India tour: McCullum dismisses 'factually incorrect' claims

AHMEDABAD: England's head coach Brendon McCullum has dismissed suggestions that his team did not prepare adequately during their white-ball tour of India, calling such claims "factually incorrect".

The New Zealand great was responding to criticism that emerged during TV commentary for the third ODI, where Ravi Shastri and Kevin Pietersen suggested that, apart from Joe Root, England's players had not trained during the ODI series that India swept 3-0.

"Firstly, it's factually incorrect, the whole statement that we don't train," McCullum told 'talkSPORT' after England's third ODI defeat here on Wednesday.

"We've trained plenty right throughout, and guys have come from a lot of cricket as well. I think it's an easy thing to have as a throwaway line that guys don't train enough when the results aren't right."

While England had trained before the first match in Nagpur, they opted against formal sessions ahead of the second and third ODIs in Cuttack and Ahmedabad.

England suffered a 142-run defeat to India in their final ODI before the Champions Trophy slated in Pakistan and Dubai next week.

The ODI series loss came after a 1-4 drubbing by India in the T20I rubber.

McCullum also pointed out the injury setbacks to Jacob Bethell (hamstring) and Jamie Smith (calf).

"We've got a style and a method that we believe in. We've got guys who are battling injuries and trying to make sure that we've got enough bodies out on the field, knowing that we've got a huge assignment coming up in a week or two.

"Ultimately it's factually incorrect what's been said and we'll stay true to what we believe in," he asserted.

England's Test coach McCullum, who took charge of the white-ball side before the India series, also stressed the importance of fostering a positive team environment despite recent setbacks.

"Ultimately, you're judged on results... From our point of view, we've got to strip away the fear of failure that results can bring," he said.

"Guys are fiercely determined and competitive... how do you allow an environment to provide the freedom and clarity of thought to go out there and allow your talent to come out?" he asked.

England will be in UAE for a short break before beginning their Champions Trophy campaign against Australia in Lahore on February 22. McCullum said the squad-building will continue over the next week as well.

"We'll give the guys a freshen-up in Abu Dhabi, make sure all the bodies are fit and ready to go, and have a full squad to pick from come that first game against Australia," he said.

"If we do that, hopefully, we walk a little taller, play a little better, and end up getting better results as well."