"We suffered a lot in second half," says Donnarumma after 2-1 loss to Spain

ENSCHEDE [NETHERLAND]: In the semi-final match of the UEFA Nations League on Friday Spain defeated Italy 2-1 at the De Grolsch Veste Stadium in Enschede. After the defeat Italy's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma said, "We started the game well, but we suffered a lot in the second half," as per the official website of UEFA. Spain looked dominated since the start of the match. They controlled most of the possession during the game and attacked well. Spain's attacking play was good as they kept Italy's defender under pressure.

Italy's performance was below par. After the defeat in the post-match interview, Italy's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma said, "We started the game well, but we suffered a lot in the second half. I think we should have been ahead at the break considering how we played. We had several chances to hurt them and score the second," as per the official website of UEFA. He further added, "In the second half, we defended too deep, and when you concede so much to a team like Spain, anything can happen. The second half was not good, we have to improve on imposing our game and play with more calmness when in possession, and with no fear." Italy will be playing a match for a third-place finish in the UEFA Nations League. They will play against the Netherlands on Sunday. When asked about the match against the Netherlands, Gianluigi Donnarumma said, "We will have to approach the game in the right way. It will be an important match, as winning always help your spirit. We will have to play with the right mentality and try to win because it will be important for our confidence." While concluding he said, "We have to find our enthusiasm back. We lack that fun in playing to impose our game all the time. The focus should always remain high, but all the while trying to have fun and entertain the fans," as per the official website of UEFA. The final of the UEFA Nations League will be played on Monday between Croatia and Spain.

Spain scored an early goal as Yeremy Pino took advantage of a mistake made by Italy's defender Leonardo Bonucci and put the ball past Gianluigi Donnarumma to give Spain a 1-0 lead in the match. Yeremy Pino scored in the third minute of the match. Italy gave a quick reply, as they were awarded a penalty early in the game. Ciro Immobile scored in the 11th minute of the match from a penalty kick to level the game at 1-1. The first half ended as a draw as both teams attacked well. Spain looked more threatening while attacking in the first half. In the second half, Spain scored in the last moments of the game. In the 88th minute, Joselu scored a tap-in to give Spain a 2-1 lead in the match.

Italy failed to find a goal to take the match into extra time thus Spain emerged victorious and advanced to the final match. Spain took a total of 19 shots out of which seven were on target. They had a total of 63 percent of possession on the ball during the match. They completed a total of 648 passes with an accuracy of 87 percent. Italy took eight shots out of which three were on target. They had a total of 37 percent of possession on the ball during the match. They completed a total of 391 passes with an accuracy of 78 percent. Spain is now managed by Luis de la Fuente after Luis Enrique left the post after the FIFA World Cup exit in the round of 16. Spain will be looking forward to winning the title as they will face Croatia in the final match.