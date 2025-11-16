We should’ve handled the pressure and chased target: Pant

KOLKATA: India’s vice-captain Rishabh Pant admitted the team had only themselves to blame after failing to chase down a modest 124-run target against South Africa in the opening Test at Eden Gardens on Sunday. Calling it a missed opportunity, Pant said the batters needed to adapt better to the difficult surface.

“We should have been able to chase it,” Pant said at the post-match presentation, standing in for injured captain Shubman Gill. “The pressure kept on building. We didn’t capitalise enough. There was help from the wicket for the bowlers, but a score of 120 can still be tricky. We should have soaked in the pressure and adapted.”

Pant insisted the defeat would not derail the team’s confidence as they head into the second Test in Guwahati. “We haven’t discussed changes yet, but we will come back strong for sure,” he added.

The wicketkeeper-batter pointed to the eighth-wicket partnership between South Africa captain Temba Bavuma and Corbin Bosch, a 44-run stand as the moment that swung the match. “Temba and Bosch had a good stand in the morning. That partnership hurt us,” Pant said.

Bavuma, who anchored South Africa’s second innings with an unbeaten 55, said the bowlers deserved credit for dragging the visitors back into the contest. “We needed the bowlers to bring us back in, and they did exactly that,” he said. “We were able to rotate them at the right moments, and everyone responded.”

He also praised Bosch for his composure early in the day. “My stand with Bosch was nice. The wicket played better this morning, wasn’t as extreme. It’s not often you score just 120 and still feel you’re in the game.”

Reflecting on his own batting, Bavuma said he had come into the series with renewed focus. “I’m just comfortable with myself and my technique. I’ve come here wanting to do well,” he said. Bavuma also highlighted his sharp catch to dismiss Axar Patel, calling it a crucial moment. “Not easy, Axar had momentum. Fortunately, he made a mistake and I held on with my small hands,” he joked.

Man-of-the-match Simon Harmer, who took eight wickets in the match, said the win meant more than the numbers. “I’m not a stats man, I’m a win man,” Harmer said. “To fight back from a tough position shows our belief. Still one game to go, but we’ll enjoy this.”