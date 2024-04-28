We can reach ISL final, says coach Lobera

KOLKATA: Buoyed by his team’s come-from-behind win in the first leg, Odisha FC head coach Sergio Lobera is bullish as they prepare to defend their lead against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the second leg of the first semifinal of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Sunday.

The Kalinga Warriors came back from a goal deficit in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday to win the match 2-1, courtesy of goals by Carlos Delgado and Roy Krishna. With its first-leg win over the Mariners, Odisha FC has remained unbeaten at home throughout the ISL 2023-24 season.

Taking the pitch in Kolkata on Sunday for the second leg, Lobera’s men will look forward to sustaining their lead.

The head coach is amazed at his team’s feat of concluding the ongoing ISL season unbeaten at home. “It is amazing. Amazing numbers, an amazing experience. The atmosphere (at home) was very good for us. It’s a big achievement,” stated Lobera in the post-match press conference after Tuesday’s win.

He continued, “I think the players did an amazing job. Also, our supporters helped us a lot, pushing us in our good moments and our bad moments. But this is the past. We need to put the focus on the next game. And hopefully, we can reach the final,” Lobera added.

Back in November 2023, the two teams met in Kolkata for their AFC Cup group stage fixture and the away team registered a dominating 2-5 win, overcoming the pressure of playing Mohun Bagan SG in front of its huge fanbase. On being asked whether the Spaniard is concerned about facing Mohun Bagan SG in their home, even though Odisha FC currently hold the lead, Lobera used their AFC Cup encounter as an example.

“Big game against a big team. In a very good stadium. Difficult place to play. But, we did it, in the AFC Cup also. The team showed the character we need to show for big games, and I am excited about this game.