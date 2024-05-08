"We are really excited": Real Madrid manager Ancelotti on facing Bayern in UCL semis

MADRID: Ahead of his side's clash against Bayern Munich in the second round of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) semi-final at the Santiago Bernabeu, Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti said the Los Blancos are excited to face the German club. Real Marid experienced a 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) semi-final. Vinicius Junior made the first breakthrough of the game in the 24th minute and gave the visitors an early lead.

Speaking in the pre-match press conference, Ancelotti said the Los Balncos are in very good shape and motivated. He added the hosts are looking forward to the clash. "We have to try to be at our best. We're really excited because we've got a great opportunity to make it to the final again, considering the difficulties, which there are a lot of. We're in good shape, highly motivated, and we'll try to do our best. I don't know what will happen tomorrow. Anything can happen, but we are looking forward to another fantastic night," Ancelotti was quoted by Real Madrid's website as saying.

The Italian coach accepted they are not optimistic but aware of the difficulties they can face in the upcoming match. "It could be another magical night for our fans, but we're not optimistic, just aware of the difficulties we may encounter in the match. We need to play an intense game with good tempo, both in attacking and defensive terms. We could have done a lot more defensively in the first leg. We want an intense match," he added. Carlo Ancelotti confirmed Lunin will be the first-choice goalkeeper against Bayern Munich on Wednesday since the Spanish giants want Courtois to take his time to recover from his injury.

"Lunin will play tomorrow. Courtois has to take his time to get back to his best. He played against Cadiz after training very well and had an excellent game transmitting security and confidence, but he has to get back to his best," he added. In La Liga, the Whites clinched a 3-0 win over Cadiz at the Santiago Bernabeu with the help of Brahim Diaz, Jude Bellingham, and Joselu's goal. They were crowned the winner of La Liga for the 36th time after Girona beat FC Barcelona by 4-2 on Saturday.