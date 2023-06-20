WC: Pakistan not keen to play Afg in Chennai

NEW DELHI: Pakistan is not “comfortable” playing some of the participating teams at specific venues during the ODI World Cup in India, including Afghanistan in Chennai and Australia in Bengaluru.

The deadlock over the staging of the Asia Cup has ended and Pakistan is now expected to travel to India for the showpiece in October-November. The contest between India and Pakistan is likely to be held in Ahmedabad on October 15.

Before announcing the much-awaited World Cup schedule, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has asked its members associations, including the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), for suggestions on the proposed itinerary.

A source in the PCB told PTI that the board’s data, analytics and team strategy experts have been given the task of approving the venues where the ICC and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have tentatively scheduled Pakistan matches.

“The PCB sent the tentative itinerary to the selectors/experts, who apparently are not comfortable with a part of Pakistan’s schedule. They have reservations on Pakistan playing spin-heavy Afghanistan in Chennai and Australia in Bengaluru,” the source said.

A BCCI source said that asking suggestions is part of the protocol and added that there has to be a strong reason if the venues are to be changed. “A member board can push for a venue change for safety reasons, like Pakistan did in 2016 when it travelled to India for the T20 World Cup. Unless there is a strong enough reason, no changes are made as far as the venues are concerned,” said the source.