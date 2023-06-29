WC: DDCA to spend around Rs 25 cr to get stadium ready

NEW DELHI: The Arun Jaitley Stadium will undergo renovation, costing Rs 20 to 25 crore, for the five matches it will host during the ODI World Cup in October-November.



The venue, which had hosted the second Test between India and Australia earlier this year, had copped criticism for not ensuring basic hygiene in the stadium premises, especially in the washrooms.



Following a gap assessment by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), it was revealed in April that the Arun Jaitley Stadium was among five venues which needed a revamp.

A gap assessment outlines the existing gaps between the current and ideal future state of an organisation. The sport’s popularity in India has skyrocketed in the past 10 years, with the BCCI making billions from broadcast rights. However, the fans have often been neglected with most stadiums in the country lacking basic facilities.



Rajan Manchanda, the joint secretary of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), said that the focus would be on making the fan experience pleasant during the World Cup.



“We need to improve the stadium infrastructure to make it a pleasant experience for the fans. We have planned a substantial upgrade in the facilities, which include changing of spectator seats, renovating washrooms, painting work and making a change in our ticketing software,” Manchanda told PTI.



The stadium has a seating capacity of around 35,000 and Manchanda informed that the DDCA would replace about 10,000 seats besides changing the 15-year-old turnstiles. “We plan to complete the work by September 15,” added Manchanda.



He also informed that teams from the BCCI and the International Cricket Council (ICC) would conduct a recce of the venue, which will also include the pitch and outfield, in the third week of July.

