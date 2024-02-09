Warner becomes 1t Australian to make 100 appearances in all formats of cricket

HOBART: Experienced opener David Warner became Australia's first player from the nation to make 100 appearances in all formats of cricket following his inclusion in Australia's playing XI for the first T20I clash against West Indies on Friday. Warner making his 100th appearance in the T20I, joined the likes of former skipper Aaron Finch (103) and star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell (100) to become just the third Australian player to achieve the feat.

Overall Warner joins the elite company of India's stalwart batter Virat Kohli and New Zealand's Ross Taylor to become the third man to represent his country a hundred times in all formats.

Coming to the match, West Indies skipper Rovman Powell won the toss and elected to bowl first in the first T20I of the three-match series against Australia at Bellerive Oval. Warner is leading the Baggy Greens, as the captain Mitchell Marsh has suffered Covid, however, he will play the fixture. At the time of the toss, Warner said, "We were going to bowl first as well. The wicket looks nice. Generally in the first six, you can give yourself some time. There are some variables with the wind, and one side a bit big. Mitch has taken his mask off today. He's come back alright. If the game was yesterday he wouldn't have been able to play. No Spencer Johnson or Aaron Hardie but it's still six changes from the last T20I Australia played." Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Josh Hazlewood West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shai Hope, Rovman Powell (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Jason Holder.