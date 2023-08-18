Want to dedicate medal to Indians: U20 World Wrestling C'ship silver medalist Jaglan

NEW DELHI: After winning a silver medal at the U20 World Wrestling Championship, Sagar Jaglan received a grand welcome at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.

Jaglan claimed a silver medal in FS 79kg category, while India so far have won 7 medals including two golds. Priya Malik won the gold in the 76 kg category and Mohit Kumar won the medal 61 kg freestyle category.

Returning to India with silver in hand, Jaglan said, "It is a great feeling...I want to dedicate this medal to the people of the country, my parents & my coach..."

Priya won the gold in the 76 kg category, defeating Germany's Laura Kuehn 5-0 in the gold medal bout. Previously, Antim Panghal, had won a gold in the previous edition.

The achievement of this Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) athlete has now given India two golds at the ongoing championships, which has only happened for the second time ever. The last time India did so was back in 2001.

Notably, Mohit Kumar on Wednesday created history after winning the U20 World Wrestling Championships, defeating Eldar Akhmadudinov 9-8 in 61-kg freestyle event in Jordan.

With this, he became the fourth Indian Freestyle (FS) Wrestler to win a Junior World Championship.

Apart from Mohit Kumar, Sagar Jaglan also claimed a silver medal in FS 79kg category while Deepak Chahal won a bronze medal FS 97kg category on Day second of the event.

Jaideep (men's freestyle 74kg, bronze) and Rajat Ruhal (men's freestyle 125 kg, bronze) are also among the medal winners.

Mohit is the fourth male wrestler from India to earn a gold medal in the U20 World Championships, following Palwinder Cheema (2001), Ramesh Kumar (2001), and Deepak Punia (2019).