Wanindu Hasaranga retires from Test cricket

The all-rounder has played four Test matches for Sri Lanka; however, the 26-year-old has represented the country in 48 one-day internationals and 58 T20I games.

ByIANSIANS|15 Aug 2023 7:26 AM GMT
COLOMBO: All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga on Tuesday informed Sri Lanka Cricket that he will retire from playing Test cricket. Hasaranga said the reason behind the move is to prolong his career as a limited-overs specialist.

"We will accept his decision and are confident that Hasaranga will be a vital part of our white-ball program going forward," said Ashley De Silva, CEO of Sri Lanka Cricket.

The all-rounder has played four Test matches for Sri Lanka; however, the 26-year-old has represented the country in 48 one-day internationals and 58 T20I games.

Wanindu HasarangaSri LankaT20ISrilankan Cricket
IANS

