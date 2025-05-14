Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|14 May 2025 8:00 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-05-14 14:30:36  )
    WABCO crowned champs of III Division

    CHENNAI: WABCO India RC was crowned champion of the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship III Division on Wednesday.

    V Vignesh of Universal CC was named the highest scorer overall with 236 runs, while GD Dhanakoti of Universal CC claimed the highest wicket-taker award with 17 wickets in the league.

    Thiruthani CC and United CC were relegated to the IV Division

