Virat overtakes Ponting, becomes third-highest run-scorer in ODIs

MUMBAI: Star India batter Virat Kohli on Wednesday overtook Australian legend Ricky Ponting to become the third-highest run-scorer in ODI history.

Virat accomplished this milestone during India's ICC Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand in Mumbai.

In the match, Virat scored 117 in 113 balls, with nine fours and two sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of over 103.

Now, in 291 ODIs, Virat has scored 13,794 runs at an average of 58.69.

He has scored 50 centuries and 71 fifties, with the best score of 183.

Ponting had scored 13,704 runs in 375 ODIs at an average of 42.03, with 30 centuries and 82 fifties in 365 innings. His best score was 164.

Above Virat in the ODI run-scoring charts are, Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara (14,234 runs at an average of 41.98 in 404 matches with 25 centuries and 93 fifties) and Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar (18,426 runs at an average of 44.83, 49 centuries and 96 fifties in 452 innings, with the best score of 200*).

In 26 ODIs this year, Virat has scored 1,323 runs at an average of 73.50, with six centuries and seven fifties. His best score is 166*. Coming to the match, India opted to bat first and scored 397/4 in their 50 overs.

Skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 29 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) and Shubman Gill (80 in 66 balls, with eight fours and three sixes) delivered a fine start with a 71-run opening stand. Virat Kohli (117 in 113 balls, nine fours, and two sixes) posted his 50th ODI ton, while Shreyas Iyer (105 in 70 balls, with four boundaries and eight sixes) scored his second-successive WC century, helping India post a massive score.

KL Rahul also delivered a 20-ball cameo of 39 runs, with five fours and two sixes.

Tim Southee (3/100) was the pick of the bowlers for the Kiwis. Trent Boult (1/86) also got a wicket.

Brief Scores: India: 397/4 (Virat Kohli 117, Shreyas Iyer 105, Tim Southee 3/100).