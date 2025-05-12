Virat Kohli retires from Tests: ‘Not easy, but feels right’

NEW DELHI: India's most successful Test captain and the fulcrum of its batting for over a decade, Virat Kohli announced his retirement from the format on Monday, ending his passionate love affair with the five-day game which celebrated him as its saviour during a global T20 surge.

The 36-year-old Kohli, who admitted that it wasn't an easy call to make, turned up in 123 Tests for India, scoring 9230 runs with 30 hundreds and 31 half centuries at an average of 46.85.

He will now only be seen in ODIs, having already retired from T20 Internationals last year after having a significant role in India's T20 World Cup win in the Caribbean.

"I'm walking away with a heart full of gratitude - for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way," Kohli announced on his instagram page, putting an end to incessant speculation about his future in the format that peaked after the tour of Australia earlier this year.

Since making his debut in 2011 as the nation's Test cap number 269, Kohli captained India to the world number one position in the format and fetched a historic series triumph in Australia in 2018-19.

Under his leadership, India won 40 of 68 Tests, making him the most successful for his country and fourth most successful overall, behind South African Graeme Smith, Ricky Ponting and Steve Waugh. He also logged 20 hundreds as captain, making it the highest by an Indian in that position.

"It's been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It's tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I'll carry for life," Kohli added.

The megastar's last Test assignment was a largely underwhelming tour of Australia in which he managed just one hundred. He ends his career well short of the 10,000 run mark, which was, at one stage, considered a formality.

The right-hander nonetheless signs off as a giant of the format with seven double hundreds, the highest for an Indian and well ahead of the legendary quartet of Sunil Gavaskar (4), Sachin Tendulkar (6), Virender Sehwag (6) and Rahul Dravid (5).

At a time when T20 leagues became the most sought after and watched showpiece in international cricket, Kohli's aura played a significant role in keeping fans hooked to Test cricket.

This was acknowledged by no less than Sir Viv Richards, with whom he was often compared for his style and aggression, which he dialled down considerably in the last few years.

"There's something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever," Kohli wrote in his farewell note for the format.

"As I step away from this format, it's not easy — but it feels right. I've given it everything I had, and it's given me back so much more than I could've hoped for. I'll always look back at my Test career with a smile," he added.

His retirement continues the exodus of Indian bigwigs from the Test arena. Ravichandran Ashwin (in December) and Rohit Sharma (last week) are the others to have called it quits in the format.

A STORIED TEST INNINGS

> As you retire from Tests, I'm reminded of your thoughtful gesture 12 years ago, during my last Test. You offered to gift me a thread from your late father. It was something too personal for me to accept, but the gesture was heartwarming and has stayed with me ever since. While I may not have a thread to offer in return, please know that you carry my deepest admiration and very best wishes.

Your true legacy, Virat, lies in inspiring countless young cricketers to pick up the sport. - Sachin Tendular's tribute on X after Kohli's announcement

> Congrats to my biscotti Virat Kohli on an epic Test career! Your determination & skill have always inspired me. True legend! - Wrote AB de Villiers on X

> Test cricket brought out the fighter in you and you gave it everything! You played the way greats do, with hunger in your heart, fire in your belly and pride in every stride. Proud of what you've done in whites. Go well King Kohli! - Wrote Yuvraj Singh on X.

BIG-TIME KOHLI

9230 - finishes as the fourth-most successful Indian batter in Test cricket history

2015, 2016, 2018 AND 2023 - Most runs in a calendar year by an Indian batter in Tests

254* - Highest score by an Indian captain in Tests (vs South Africa, 2019)

5864 - Most runs in Tests by as Indian captain

7 - Most double hundreds for India

6 - Most double hundreds as captain

9 - Most consecutive Test series wins as captain

7 - Most hundreds by an Indian in Australia