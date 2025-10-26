Vineeth’s all-round heroics help TN beat Odisha

CHENNAI: Riding on centuries from VK Vineeth and Abhinav Kannan, Tamil Nadu earned a thumping 134-run win over Odisha in the pre-quarterfinals of the men’s U-19 Vinoo Mankad one-day Trophy in Rajkot on Saturday.

Asked to bat first, TN recorded a mammoth 366 for five with Vineeth scoring 139 (104b, 14x4, 3x6). In the company of skipper Abhinav Kannan, who made an unbeaten 101 (74b, 10x4, 3x6), Vineeth added 144 runs in 111 balls for the third wicket.



Besides the duo, TN had a significant contribution from opener P Khush Bardia who made 61 (69b, 6x4). For the second wicket, Khush and Vineeth raised 93 runs off 90 balls. In reply, Odisha was bowled out for 232 with TN’s BK Kishore (3/27) and Vineeth (3/27) sharing six wickets between them. For Odisha, Aditya Anand’s unbeaten knock of 89 (87b, 10x4, 5x6) went in vain.

Brief scores:



Tamil Nadu 366/5 in 50 overs (E Krish 45, P Khush Bardia 61, VK Vineeth 139, Abhinav Kannan 101*) bt Odisha 232 in 47 overs (Biswajeet Pradhan 52, Sambit Beja 49, Aditya Anand 89*, BK Kishore 3/27, VK Vineeth 3/27)