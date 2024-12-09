Vimal Khumar to lead TN U-23 team

CHENNAI: R Vimal Khumar has been named captain of the Tamil Nadu U-23 team that will participate in the BCCI one-day tournament to be played in Trivandrum from December 17 to 27.

Squad: R Vimal Khumar (captain), A Badrinath (vice-captain), Sunny Sandhu, VS Karthick Manikandan, G Ajitesh, SR Athish, S Rithik Easwaran, KTA Madhava Prasad, S Lakshay Jain, Manav Parakh, G Govinth, H Prashid Akash, S Selvaganapathi, P Vignesh, Sachin Rathi