Vimal Khumar to lead TN U-23 team

    Tamil Nadu U-23 team that will participate in the BCCI one-day tournament to be played in Trivandrum from December 17 to 27.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|9 Dec 2024 10:05 PM IST
    R Vimal Khumar

    CHENNAI: R Vimal Khumar has been named captain of the Tamil Nadu U-23 team that will participate in the BCCI one-day tournament to be played in Trivandrum from December 17 to 27.

    Squad: R Vimal Khumar (captain), A Badrinath (vice-captain), Sunny Sandhu, VS Karthick Manikandan, G Ajitesh, SR Athish, S Rithik Easwaran, KTA Madhava Prasad, S Lakshay Jain, Manav Parakh, G Govinth, H Prashid Akash, S Selvaganapathi, P Vignesh, Sachin Rathi

    DTNEXT Bureau

