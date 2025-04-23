Villupuram to conduct trials for women cricketers

CHENNAI: The Villupuram District Cricket Association on Wednesday announced that it will be conducting a selection trial for women cricketers to join the new district team for the upcoming inter-district tournament, which will be conducted by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA).

The trials will take place on 27.04.2025 (Sunday) at the Suriya G.O.I Nets, Vikravandi, starting from 9:00 AM.

Players born on or before 31.08.2013 are eligible to attend the trials. All participants are advised to bring their birth certificate and Aadhaar card at the time of the trials.

For more information, contact: SB Ramanan 9555030006, S Ravikumar 8098899665