Vikash, Mukundhan hog limelight

CHENNAI: Left-arm spinner A Vikash came up with a match-winning spell of five for 21 to help Namakkal earn a 17-run win over Tirupur in the first round of the TNCA U-19 Inter Districts tournament.

Batting first, Namakkal scored 139 for five. In reply, Tirupur was skittled out for 122. Meanwhile, another left-arm spinner S Mukundhan took five for 18 to bowl Kancheepuram to a seven-wicket win over Thiruvarur.

Brief scores: Venue : Coimbatore (Group A): Thiruchirapalli 160 in 47.4 overs (SJ Sujith Chavan 43, B Swadesh 32, A Jones 3/43, Aathavan Makesh 3/20) drew with Coimbatore 48/2 in 11 overs. Note: Rain stopped play and the match was abandoned. (No result) 2 points to each team; Krishnagiri 134 in 36.5 overs (KN Hemasudharshan 40, S Baranidharan 3/26) drew with Ariyalur 57/3 in 17 overs. Note: Rain stopped play and the match was abandoned. (No result) 2 points to each team

Venue : Karur (Group B): Perambalur 125/9 in 32 overs (Arasu 41, CK Vishal 3/26) lost to Karur 126/6 in 31.1 overs (Pradesh 49, Yasotharapriyan 32). Note: Match reduced to 32 overs per side due to overnight rain; Theni 86 in 27.1 overs (Udayakumar 3/13, Madhan 3/20) bt Sivangangai 80 in 31.5 overs (BT Bharathi Kannan 3/8). Note: Match reduced to 34 overs per side due to overnight rain

Venue : Thiruvarur (Group C): Cuddalore 94 in 30.2 overs (Mohammed Sanoop 3/16, Muhil 4/30) lost to Nilgiris 98/4 in 14.3 overs (MA Aravindhan 3/10); Thiruvarur 102 in 36 overs (P Vishal 49, S Mukundhan 5/18, B Akash Kumar 3/24) lost to Kancheepuram 103/3 in 26.5 overs (Sashwath Vijay 53). Note: Match reduced to 41 overs per side due to overnight rain

Venue : Madurai (Group E): Madurai 106 in 33.1 overs (Indhra Dhanush 41, A Rithan Kumar 33, T Reahen Ahmed 4/9) lost to Thiruvannamalai 107/2 in 19 overs (R T Vetriselvan 30). Note: Match reduced to 36 overs per side due to overnight rain; Namakkal 139/5 in 38 overs (E Kaveesh 33, MG Nithilan 48, B Siddharth Kumar 33) bt Tirupur 122 in 35.3 overs (A Vikash 5/21)

Venue: Ramanathapuram (Group F): Erode 198/9 in 38 overs (M Mohana Prasath 72, S Mohammed Rafan 36*, MG Kajith Ashwa 3/43) bt Ramanathapuram 111/9 in 28.3 overs (Aathi Lingam 50). Note: Match reduced to 38 overs per side due to overnight rain; Tirunelveli 90 in 19 overs (Mithun 30) lost to Ranipet 94/3 in 16.5 overs. Note: Match reduced to 26 overs per side due to overnight rain

Venue: Salem (Group G): Tirupattur 113 in 33.1 overs (Purajith 39, S Kamalesh 5/16) drew with Salem 2 for no loss in 1 over. Note: Match reduced to 36 overs per side due to overnight rain. Match abandoned due to subsequent rain. 2 points will be shared by each team (No result).

Venue: Villupuram (Group H): Dharmapuri 116 in 38.3 overs lost to Kallakuruchi 80/5 in 19.1 overs (E Hariharan 3/14) Result: Kallakuruchi won by 5 wickets by VJD method Note: Match reduced to 45 overs per side due to overnight rain. Subsequently due to rain, match reduced to 20 overs per side. (Revised target 77 in 20 overs); Tenkasi 181 in 45.2 overs (Ram Prakash 58, Prasanth 3/18) lost to Villupuram 183/7 in 47.1 overs (B Monish Kumar 51, R Sri Vaseekaran 36)