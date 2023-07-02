Vijayan hails TN team for achieving glory despite little support

CHENNAI: Former India men’s team forward and current Chennaiyin FC assistant coach Raman Vijayan hailed the Women’s National Championship-winning Tamil Nadu side for achieving glory despite little support.

Tamil Nadu came from behind to defeat Haryana 2-1 in the final in Amritsar and clinch its first National trophy since 2018. Vijayan described the title triumph as an “amazing feat”, given the lack of football activities in the southern state in the last few years. “I do not know how to express my feelings. Coming from a place where there is nothing happening… to see the girls perform so well. It was just wonderful to watch them win,” Vijayan told DT Next.

“Football development is happening in most of the states. But in Tamil Nadu, there are problems (there is an ongoing dispute between the Tamil Nadu Football Association and the Chennai Football Association).

In spite of that, the girls managed to showcase their immense talent and win. It (winning the National crown) is not easy to achieve. They now need a platform to move to the next level,” Vijayan added.

Vijayan said that the recent success could be the “breakthrough” for players who are yet to get an opportunity in the toptier Indian Women’s League (IWL). “The title win is a good sign for Tamil Nadu football. I feel that the girls will become notable players in IWL teams. Once they get there there will be a special focus on them.”

Special praise for defensive unit

Vijayan showered special praise on the Tamil Nadu defensive unit, which remained watertight throughout and conceded only two goals during the championship. “I could only watch the final. The defence looked rock solid. It was a huge advantage for the team. I have not seen a Tamil Nadu defensive line as strong as this.

The girls never let the ball go past them. We also had quality players in midfield and attack, players with IWL experience. That also helped,” said Vijayan.