Vijay Hazare Trophy: Shrijith’s 150 trumps Shreyas Iyer’s 114

AHMEDABAD: KL Shrijith’s whirlwind unbeaten 150 trumped Shreyas Iyer’s fiery 114 as Karnataka etched a memorable seven-wicket win over Mumbai in a Group C match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Saturday.

Shreyas’ unbeaten 55-ball knock (5x4, 10x6) combined with fifties from Ayush Mhatre (78, 82b), Hardik Tamore (84, 94b) and Shivam Dube (63 not out, 36b) guided Mumbai to an imposing 382 for four in 50 overs.

But Shrijith, who was sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 30 lakh in the recent IPL auction, hammered 150 off 101 balls with 20 fours and four sixes to help Karnataka scale down 383 with 3.4 overs to spare.

He was ably supported by KV Aneesh (82, 66b), Praveen Dubey (65 not out, 50b) and captain Mayank Agarwal (47, 48b).

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu’s match against Chandigarh in Group D was washed out without a ball bowled in Vizianagaram. The two teams shared two points each.