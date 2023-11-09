Very happy with the performance of golf players in Asian Games: PT Usha

NEW DELHI: Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha lauds India's Aditi Ashok with a heap of praises for her historic silver medal in the women's individual golf event at the Asian Games.



Aditi, who was leading in the first three rounds, lagged behind in the last minute and had to be contented with the silver medal. However, she became the first Indian woman golfer to win a medal at the Asian Games.

Usha who had come to the Delhi Golf Club on Wednesday to watch the golf event of the National Games along, said, “It was a great experience to see golfers compete at the National Games. I had never seen a golf tournament from such close quarters. In fact, I even tried my hand at golf today. I am very happy with the way our golfers, especially Aditi Ashok, performed in the Asian Games. I would like to congratulate them for their hard work and determination,” said the Indian Olympic Association president.

India finished their Asian Games 2023 campaign with a record haul of 107 medals - 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze.

This surpassed India’s previous record tally achieved at the last edition at Jakarta 2018, where a 570-strong Indian squad racked up 70 medals - 16 gold, 23 silver and 31 bronze.

“Our athletes have performed brilliantly in both the Asian and Asian Para Games. More than 100 medals in both the events is a big achievement. Wherever I was at the Asian Games venues, there was some Indian athlete winning medals and that made me feel very proud,” said Usha.