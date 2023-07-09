Begin typing your search...

Verstappen takes Red Bull's 11th win in a row

"Eleven in a row. That's pretty crazy," said Verstappen over the team radio.

ByReutersReuters|9 July 2023 4:00 PM GMT
Verstappen takes Red Bulls 11th win in a row
Red Bull's Max Verstappen in action during the race (Photo: Reuters)

SILVERSTONE: Max Verstappen won the British Grand Prix on Sunday as Red Bull stayed unbeaten for the Formula One season and equalled McLaren's 1988 record of 11 victories in a row.

McLaren's Lando Norris finished second in front of a 160,000-strong home crowd at Silverstone, with fellow Briton and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton third for Mercedes.

