Venus Williams and Leylah Fernandez reach 3rd round of women's doubles at the US Open

WASHINGTON: Venus Williams and Leylah Fernandez reached the third round of women's doubles at the U.S. Open by defeating Ulrikke Eikeri and Eri Hozumi 7-6 (1), 6-1.

Williams and Fernandez fell behind early, like they did in the first round before rallying and finding their rhythm. The 45-year-old American and 22-year-old Canadian had never played together until this week, when they received a wild-card entry into the field.

“We have a few secrets,” Williams said. “I was telling her a few things, but, yeah, I guess we forgot we got down. We were focused on winning the match. The score doesn't matter. All that matters is you keep putting it in and keep being the one to win the point, and then here you are at the end.”

Williams, a 14-time Grand Slam women's doubles champion with sister Serena, got to again do her signature twirl-and-wave in front of an adoring crowd at Flushing Meadows. During the match, she even encouraged fans to get on their feet.

“I actually have never done that,” Williams said. “But we were down, so we wanted the energy that you guys bring. We needed that.”

Williams had been off the tour for 16 months until returning to action by playing singles and doubles at Washington in July.

In singles at the U.S. Open, she pushed 11th-seeded Karolina Muchova to three sets Monday in the first round before bowing out.

Fernandez, who reached the singles final at the U.S. Open in 2021, called Williams an inspiration who has kept her motivated.

“It was a lot of fun,” Fernandez said. “I love Venus. She kept asking me how am I feeling between changeovers, and I was like: I'm feeling good, I'm excited.'”