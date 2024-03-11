Venkatesh expresses his thoughts on Gautam's inclusion in KKR ahead of IPL 2024

NEW DELHI: All-rounder Venkatesh Iyer is gearing up to turn out for his franchise the Kolkata Knight Riders during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, saying that it was a huge privelege to play for the franchise.

Venkatesh Iyer has become a regular in KKR's squad over the past few seasons, following a strong start in 2021. A youngster whose name was unknown went onto the field for KKR and made an immediate impact with some stunning shots. Since then, Venkatesh has earned a special place in the hearts of KKR fans by providing outstanding performances season after season.

Ahead of the IPL 2024, the Madhya Pradesh-born cricketer spoke about Gautam Gambhir's inclusion in the KKR management. He said that Gambhir is an amazing leader and he is really excited to see him work along the coach Chandrankant Pandit.

"Gautam sir coming back is going to be a huge plus for KKR. I'm really looking forward to working with him. Whatever conversations I've had with him in the past, he has always talked about creating an impact for the team's goals rather than personal milestones. He is an amazing leader and I'm also excited to see the combination of him and Chandu sir (Chandrakant Pandit). Both are amazing tacticians and have the experience of winning trophies," Venkatesh said as quoted by KKR official website.

Further, the 29-year-old player stated that he is really honoured to play for the KKR franchise and his ultimate goal is to win the IPL title with the team.

"It's always exciting to be a part of KKR and I feel honoured and privileged to play for this amazing franchise. The ultimate goal is to win the trophy. We know we have it in us to win it so we're looking forward to going out there and putting our best foot forward. I'm looking forward to contributing with both bat and ball, so let's hope for the best" the left-hand batter added.

KKR full squad for IPL 2024: Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shreyas Iyer (c), Phill Salt, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Gus Atkinson, Sakib Hussain.