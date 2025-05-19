Vasista Esports wins Skyesports BGMI title

CHENNAI: Vasista Esports emerged victorious in the iQOO Neo 10 Skyesports Championship 2025 – BGMI, defeating 15 of India’s top teams in a gripping Grand Finals held from May 15 to 18. The tournament, India’s longest-running homegrown esports IP, witnessed hundreds of teams compete in open qualifiers for a shot at the Rs 17.5 lakh prize pool.

The championship drew a massive 70 million total views, 30 million from livestreams and 40 million via VOD, underlining the game’s immense popularity.

Despite finishing 14th in the May 15 Sky Surge round and earning no bonus points, Vasista Esports roared back in the Grand Finals. Over three intense days, the team accumulated 169 points—32 clear of second-placed Autobotz Esports. The Grad Finals introduced a new Sky Champ format where teams had to reach 125 points and then secure a Winner Winner Chicken Dinner (WWCD) to win. No team managed both, leaving Vasista champions by overall points after 18 matches.

Team leader Sohail "Hector" Shaikh, who built the lineup, was emotional post-tournament. “A lot of people doubted me. I finally got the opportunity to prove myself. Our next target: BMPS 2025,” he said.

The event hit a peak of over 100,000 concurrent viewers. Skyesports CEO Shiva Nandy praised Vasista’s resilience, calling the tournament “a showcase of India’s growing esports potential.”