VAP Trophy: Singam Puli records second win in a row

CHENNAI: Singam Puli recorded its second win on the trot when it beat MRC ‘A’ by seven wickets in the VAP Trophy here on Sunday. Set to chase 246, Singam Puli got there with more than eight overs to spare with skipper U Mukilesh scoring 98 (77b, 13x4, 1x6).

M Affan Khader continued his good run with an unbeaten 75 (99b, 8x4), while S Ganesh remained not out on 50 (37b, 6x4, 1x6).

Brief scores: MRC ‘A’ 245/8 in 50 overs (NS Chaturved 66, M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 40, N Sunil Krishna 3/32) lost to Singam Puli 247/3 in 41.2 overs (U Mukilesh 98, M Affan Khader 75*, S Ganesh 50*). Points: Singam Puli 4 (8); MRC ‘A’ 0 (0)

Vijay 248/6 in 50 overs (KTA Madhava Prasad 105 not out, B Aparajith 88) lost to SKM CC 252/7 in 50 overs (J Kousik 87, Sudhan Sanjeevi Kandepan 56, G Govinth 3/57). SKM 4 (8); Vijay 0 (4)

Sea Hawks 182 in 37.4 overs (RS Mokit Hariharan 45, P Kannan 48, R Kavin 42, Manav Parakh 4/39, SG Karneswaran 3/26) lost to Alwarpet 186/4 in 31.5 overs (Tushar Raheja 98*, Manav Parakh 44). Alwarpet 4 (4); Sea Hawks 0 (0)

Grand Slam 251/8 in 50 overs (Vivek Ravi 77, Aryan Sanjay Thakre 45, VS Karthick Manikandan 46*, S Mohan Prasath 4/36) lost to Young Stars 255/4 in 48.3 overs (M Mithul Raj 101, Nidhish S Rajagopal 41). Stars 4 (8); Grand Slam 0 (0)

Jupiter 128 in 22.5 overs (TD Lokesh Raj 4/20) lost to Globe Trotters 129/5 in 22.1 overs. Trotters 4 (4); Jupiter 0 (0)

Jolly Rovers 291/8 in 50 overs (R Vimal Khumar 54, B Sachin 99, B Indrajith 50*, A Esakkimuthu 4/57) bt Nelson 236 in 44.3 overs (Shivam Singh 59, S Rithik Easwaran 45, W Antony Dhas 47, Sandeep Warrier 5/41). Rovers 4 (8); Nelson 0 (4)