Vandana Katariya named in India's team for Bhubaneswar Leg of FIH Pro League

NEW DELHI: Veteran striker Vandana Katariya was on Wednesday named in the 24-member Indian women's hockey team for the Bhubaneswar leg of the FIH Pro League, beginning next month, while teenage forward Sonam was included as a standby.

India will face England, the Netherlands, Spain, and Germany twice each from February 15.

Dynamic midfielder Salima Tete will continue to lead the Indian team with forward Navneet Kaur serving as her deputy.

Katariya, who was not a part of the squad for the women's Asian Champions Trophy, along with defenders Nikki Pradhan and Jyoti Chhatri, midfielder Baljeet Kaur and forwards Mumtaz Khan and Rutaja Dadas have been added to the squad.

"This team brings a good blend of experienced players and exciting young talent, which will be crucial as we face top-level competition in the tournament. Our focus has been on building a balanced squad, with strong options in every position," Indian women’s hockey team chief coach Harendra Singh said.

Goalkeepers Banwari Solanki, defenders Akshata Abaso Dhekale, and Jyoti Singh, along with forwards Sakshi Rana, Annu, and Sonam have been added as standbys.

The 19-year-old Sonam, in particular, stands a chance to make her senior international debut after an impressive performance in the recently concluded women's Hockey India League, where she was the second-highest scorer.

"I am particularly excited to see how some of the younger players perform, especially those who have shown great promise in the Women’s Hockey India League," Harendra said.

"We are confident in the team’s preparation, and I believe we have the potential to deliver strong performances against some of the best teams in the world,” he added.

As per the FIH regulations, if a team has more than 4 matches scheduled during a Pro League stage, they can revise their 24-member squad after the first 4 matches.

However, any changes must be made using players from their pre-approved substitution list.

India Squad

Goalkeepers: Savita and Bichu Devi Kharibam,

Defenders: Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Jyoti, Ishika Chaudhary, and Jyoti Chhatri.

Midfielders: Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Manisha Chauhan, Salima Tete, Sunelita Toppo, Lalremsiami, Baljeet Kaur, and Sharmila Devi.

Forwards: Navneet Kaur, Mumtaz Khan, Preeti Dubey, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Beauty Dungdung, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, and Vandana Katariya.