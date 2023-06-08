Vancouver Whitecaps Football Club crowned as Canadian champions

VANCOUVER: On Thursday, the Vancouver Whitecaps football team defeated CF Montreal 2-1 at B C Place Stadium. The Vancouver Whitecaps secured their second Voyageurs Cup.

To clarify, the Voyageurs Cup is the domestic trophy for professional soccer in Canada, awarded to the best men’s and women’s clubs in the country.

For the first time in club history, the Whitecaps have captured back-to-back Voyageurs Cups.



After the win over CF Montreal, Vancouver Whitecaps become the first Major League Soccer (MLS) club to qualify for the revamped 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup.

The first half of the match resulted in a 0-0 draw.

In the second half, Brian White of Vancouver Whitecaps scored in the 57th minute of the match to give his side one goal lead.

Later in the 65th minute Ryan Gauld scored from the penalty spot to extend the lead of Vancouver Whitecaps to 2-0.

CF Montreal’s Sunusi Ibrahim grabbed a consolation goal for his team in the 83rd minute of the match.

The final score of the match was 2-1, Vancouver Whitecaps won their second Canadian Championship in a row.

Vancouver Whitecaps took 20 shots out of which only nine were on target. Their possession on the ball during the game was 48 percent. They completed a total of 427 passes with an accuracy of 76 percent.

CF Montreal took nine shots out of which five were on target. Their possession on the ball during the match was 52 percent They accumulated a total of 458 passes with an accuracy of 80 percent.