UTT season 6: It's all about handling pressure, says India’s top paddler Diya

AHMEDABAD: Diya Chitale had dropped just one game across five outings en route to last year’s Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) final against Goa Challengers, the eventual champions. But the 21-year-old didn’t even get a chance to step onto the table for the final tie. The contest was decided before it reached her, and to compound the frustration, all anyone seemed to focus on was the ankle injury she was carrying at the time.

Fast forward to January this year, Diya staged a memorable comeback to clinch her maiden senior National singles title. She recovered from two games down to edge past Olympian and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Sreeja Akula 4–3 in the final contest.

“I learnt a lot during that period. Becoming senior national champion and breaking into the top 100 in international women’s singles, it’s been a great season and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it,” Diya told DT Next.

Representing Delhi in this year’s league, Diya has been instrumental in her team’s unbeaten run. With four wins from four matches, they currently top the table heading into their final league fixture on Thursday.

Earlier this week, against Kolkata Thunderbolts, Diya found herself trailing heavily in the decider. Ananya Chande appeared on course to seal the tie for the debutant side, but Diya, the highest-paid player this season, mounted a dramatic eight-point rally that turned both the match and the tie around.

“It was definitely a confidence booster to see so many teams wanting to sign me at the auction,” she said. “But with that comes added pressure. It’s about how you take that pressure, not letting it affect you, staying in control.”

Diya has kept things simple this season: focus on the present, one match at a time.

“I knew what worked for me last year, and I’m sticking to that approach. Just enjoying the atmosphere, because we don’t get to play in this kind of format or with this level of crowd support very often.”

Having veteran paddler Sathiyan Gnanasekaran as team leader, she added, has made a significant difference.

“He’s very approachable and supportive. I remember losing my first match 0–3 last season, it was tough. But Sathiyan was there right after, helping me process the loss. That support helped me bounce back.”

Looking ahead, India's number one paddler is clear about her ambitions. Representing the country at the Olympics and winning a medal remain her ultimate goals. With the Asian Games on the horizon next year, she is focused on improving her world ranking and breaking into the top 50.

“I think Indian table tennis is coming up. We’ve got many players in the top 100, and we’re improving all the time. There’s a lot of belief now. We’re confident about the future.”

Sathiyan and coach Raman come full circle

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

S Raman has joined Dabang Delhi as the new head coach this season, but his partnership with skipper Sathiyan Gnanasekaran dates back to 2012 in Chennai. Speaking to DT Next, Sathiyan reflected on what it means to have his long-time coach alongside him at the club level.

“It’s his first season in UTT, and I think our dynamics have worked well. He’s connected with the team, goes out and speaks to players, discusses their weaknesses and how they can improve,” said Sathiyan.

A Delhi player since the league’s inception, Sathiyan also shared what he tells younger teammates when the team is trailing. One piece of advice he regularly offers is to focus on themselves rather than the scoreboard or the team situation.

“We play as a team, but it’s equally important to play for yourself first. If you start worrying about the team, it adds extra pressure. But if you focus on your own game and score points, that naturally helps the team in the end,” he added.