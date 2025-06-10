UTT season 6: Chennai paddler Abhinand wants TT as successful as cricket

AHMEDABAD: Last year, at just 16, Table Tennis prodigy PB Abhinand made his Ultimate Table Tennis debut for Chennai Lions, becoming the youngest player ever picked by a franchise in the league. Now 17, in a country where cricket enjoys immense fanfare, the Chennai paddler dreams of elevating Table Tennis to a similar standing.

"My aim is to perform at a very high level so that one day I also get the same amount of recognition as Neeraj Chopra," Abhinand told DT Next.

His journey so far demonstrates his commitment to this goal. In 2016, Abhinand became Tamil Nadu's under 10 number two paddler, and in 2019, he secured his first national title at the national cadet championship. Building on this success, he won the under-15 national championship in 2023. Abhinand describes training and working alongside World Table Tennis Championship medallist Lilian Bardet and Olympian Bernadette Szocs of Romania as an enriching experience.

"They have taught me some techniques during training," he explained. "I was not aware of the mistakes I was making, and after correcting them, I started to see more power in my shots and felt more comfortable."

Looking ahead, in a bid to evolve the sport in the state and across the country, Abhinand expressed his desire to qualify for the UTT playoffs and win the title with his club. He also aims to perform well at the Asian Junior Championships in Uzbekistan. "I want to win gold in singles, doubles, mixed doubles, and team events, so I have four medals for the taking," he added. "No pressure, but I want to win it all."

