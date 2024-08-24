UTT 2024: Sharath vs Sathiyan to headline Chennai’s clash against Dabang Delhi, U Mumba face Jaipur Patriots

CHENNAI: Two of India's top paddlers Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, will lead their respective teams, Chennai Lions and Dabang Delhi TTC, in an enticing Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Sunday.

Later in the day, Manav Thakkar-led U Mumba TT will face season 5 debutants Jaipur Patriots in both teams’ second tie of the campaign.

Both Sharath and Sathiyan hail from Chennai and, with Olympic appearances and multiple Asian and Commonwealth Games medals, are considered two of the finest paddlers the nation has produced. As such, their clash will be the highlight of Chennai Lions’ tie against Dabang Delhi TTC, but it will not be the only one.

In the second tie of the double-header day, Manav Thakkar will spearhead U Mumba TT against debutants Jaipur Patriots, who will be aiming for a quick course correction following an opening day defeat against reigning champions Athlead Goa Challengers.

UTT’s first-ever South Korean paddler, Cho Seung-min, shone in his team’s defeat to the defending champions; his potential clash against the great Quadri Aruna will be one of the highlights of the tie. Meanwhile, Manav’s return to the table, given his position in Indian table tennis, is sure to delight those watching.

Squads

Chennai Lions vs Dabang Delhi TTC

Chennai Lions: Achanta Sharath Kamal, Sakura Mori (Japan), Jules Rolland (France), Poymantee Baisya, Mouma Das, Abhinandh PB

Dabang Delhi TTC: Sathiyan G, Orawan Paranang (Thailand), Diya Chitale, Andreas Levenko (Austria), Yashansh Malik, Lakshita Narang

U Mumba TT vs Jaipur Lions

U Mumba TT: Manav Thakkar, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Aruna Quadri (Nigeria), Akash Pal, Kavyasree Baskar, Maria Xiao (Spain)

Jaipur Patriots: Cho Seungmin (South Korea), Suthasini Sawettabut (Thailand), Snehit SFR, Ronit Bhanja, Moumita Dutta, Nithyashree Mani