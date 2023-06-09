US remain top in FIFA rankings before Women's World Cup

ZURICH: Holders United States will head into next month's Women's World Cup as the top-ranked team, with no changes in the top five in the latest FIFA rankings published on Friday. The U.S., who have held the top spot since June 2017, continue to lead ahead of Germany, Sweden, European champions England and France, respectively.

Spain and Brazil, ranked sixth and eighth, swapped places with Canada (seventh) and the Netherlands (ninth) in the only changes in the top 20. Following friendlies in April, Spain equalled their best ever ranking after high-scoring wins over Norway and China while Copa America Femenina champions Brazil earned an impressive victory over Germany.

World Cup co-hosts Australia and New Zealand are 10th and 26th. Debutants Zambia will be the lowest-ranked team in the tournament at 77th. The World Cup runs from July 20 to Aug. 20.